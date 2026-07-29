An Expert Says This Is The Most Overrated Way To Cook Steak

It can often seem that loving a good steak means having strong opinions about how it should be prepared. Pan-fried or grilled? With rub, marinade, or plain? Started with sous-vide, or finished in the oven? If you've ever weighed in on these debates, you probably have at least one steak-cooking method you think is not worth the hype. For one expert, that's the popular reverse sear.

Chris DeLisle, the carnivore-cuisine advocate behind Chris Cooking Nashville and author of the upcoming cookbook "Eat Your Meat, Love Your Life," spoke exclusively to Tasting Table about why he considers reverse searing steak overrated. For those unfamiliar, reverse searing involves slowly cooking your steak at a low temperature before finishing it in a hot pan to develop a crust. Fans praise the method for delivering a more consistent level of doneness. DeLisle emphasizes that reverse searing does work and has some delicious benefits, but he believes it is too often presented as the only "correct" way to cook a steak.

"While it's a valuable technique at times, for many home cooks it adds extra time and complexity without producing results that are dramatically better than a well-executed traditional sear," DeLisle argues. "While it can be useful in some circumstances, it's not necessarily perfect for everything. Your technique often matters far more than the specific method you choose."