The 11 Best Frozen Items You Can Grab At Family Dollar
In this era of rising food costs, people are heading to dollar stores more and more for their essentials. From spices to shelf-stable foods to refrigerated products, you can check off a lot of your grocery list at variety discount stores. Family Dollar has expanded its refrigerated and frozen sections in recent years, aiming to accommodate this trend by providing more grocery staples to its customers.
Even as food inflation continues to drive dollar store profits, you might think that you can't expect quality, or at least not variety, in these budget store aisles. But when we scoured the frozen section at Family Dollar, we were surprised by the array of name-brand products offered — including many items we regularly pick up elsewhere. We've compiled our list of the best frozen items you can grab at Family Dollar, all backed by customer reviews and a consensus that they're worth adding to your cart.
Disclaimer: Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Banquet Mega Bowls Chicken Fajita
Banquet has been a household name in frozen meals since 1953, and its Mega Bowls are turning former Banquet deniers into believers. This bowl features chicken breast with rice, vegetables, and black beans all smothered in a zesty ranchero sauce and topped with cheese. Fans say it's even better when enjoyed in tortillas or with tortilla chips. Family Dollar carries a variety of Banquet Mega Bowls, like Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Mac and Cheese and Country Fried Chicken, and fans have their respective favorites.
Try the Banquet Mega Bowls Chicken Fajita for around $4.20 at Family Dollar.
El Monterey Beef & Bean Burritos
Family Dollar carries a range of El Monterey frozen food items, and fans say they are addicted to their burritos. Luckily, Family Dollar carries the Beef and Bean Burrito, which topped our list of the best El Monterey Frozen Burritos. While they cook up quick in the microwave, reviewers say it's worth crisping them in a frying pan before enjoying. What's more, they come out to be less than a dollar a burrito at the budget chain.
Pick up an 8-pack of El Monterey Beef & Bean Burritos at Family Dollar for around $7.65.
Pagoda Crunchy White Meat Chicken Egg Rolls
Pagoda's Crunchy White Meat Chicken Egg Rolls are stuffed with cabbage, carrots, onions, celery, and of course, white meat chicken, all in a crispy wrap. Fans say Pagoda does the best frozen egg rolls of any brand and that they are an excellent restaurant dupe. Reviewers report that the chicken egg rolls are larger than expected and filled with a satisfying combination of chicken and veggies, all while cooking with a perfect crisp.
The Pagoda Crunchy White Meat Chicken Egg Rolls are $6.95 for an 8-count pack at Family Dollar.
Red Baron Brick Oven Crust Pepperoni Pizza
Family Dollar carries a range of Red Baron Pizzas, so you're likely to find your favorite in its frozen section. The Brick Oven Crust is a popular pick, with fans saying it yields a beautifully buttery, crispy, crunchy crust, and some even declare it's one of the best frozen pizzas they've ever had. You can also find DiGiorno's and Tony's pizzas at Family Dollar, if those are more to your taste.
Pick up a Red Baron Brick Oven Crust Pepperoni Pizza at Family Dollar for around $5.95.
Checkers Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries
Everyone has their ride-or-die frozen fries, and if Checkers Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries are yours, you can snag a bag from Family Dollar whenever the craving strikes. Fans insist that these are the best frozen fries out there, and that they taste just like the restaurant — only less greasy. Checkers Rally's fry connoisseurs have their personal favorite way to dress up these fries, like with lemon pepper seasoning, shredded mozzarella, or ranch dressing. But they're perfectly delicious all by themselves.
Grab a bag of Checkers Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries at Family Dollar for around $5.50.
Bibigo Steamed Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings
If you haven't picked up Bibigo's Steamed Chicken and Vegetable Dumplings, consider this your sign to try them. Fans say these hearty little dumplings are surprisingly juicy and flavorful. While they can be microwaved, people say they turn out great pan-fried or steamed in an Instant Pot. Reviewers report good experiences across Bibigo's product line, and Family Dollar carries a few items you can try out for yourself.
Find the Bibigo Steamed Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings at Family Dollar for $3.95.
Stouffer's Lasagna with Meat and Sauce
The Stouffer's name is synonymous with frozen lasagnas, and you can find two sizes of its Lasagna with Meat and Sauce at Family Dollar. It's made with 100% beef and real mozzarella cheese, and fans say you can taste the difference compared to other frozen lasagnas. A selling point for most is that the edges crisp really well, although it's not to everyone's taste. If you're a Stouffer's fan, you can choose from a variety of frozen items at Family Dollar.
Pick up a Stouffer's Lasagna with Meat and Sauce for around $6.50 at Family Dollar.
Devour Buffalo Style Chicken Mac & Cheese
Calling all mac and cheese fans — the Devour Buffalo Style Chicken Mac and Cheese is worth adding to your single-serve frozen mac arsenal. Many rave over this brand, and some say the Buffalo-style version is the best frozen mac they've had. If blue cheese isn't your thing, Family Dollar also carries the White Cheddar Mac and Cheese with Bacon, and it has great reviews as well.
Grab the Devour Buffalo Style Chicken Mac & Cheese at Family Dollar for $4.25.
John Soules Foods Flame Grilled Chicken
If you're looking to streamline your meal prep, let Family Dollar help with John Soules Food's Flame Grilled Chicken. Even folks who aren't fans of precooked chicken like this brand. Reviewers say the chicken's mild seasoning makes it a versatile add-in for just about any dish. Just thaw and use this grilled chicken to top your salad or sandwich, mix in with your soup or pasta, or toss in with whatever you're cooking for an instant protein boost.
Pick up John Soules Foods Flame Grilled Chicken at Family Dollar for $2.75.
Nathan's Famous Onion Rings
Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs has a beloved line of grocery store items, and once onion ring lovers try Nathan's Famous Onion Rings, they don't tend to look elsewhere. Fans say they cook consistently every time, and some report they are the only frozen rings they've liked. Cooking them in the air fryer or oven seems to yield the best, crispiest results, though some swear by deep frying them.
Grab a bag of Nathan's Famous Onion Rings at Family Dollar for $5.50.
Edwards Chocolate Crème Pie
Don't worry, Family Dollar has you covered on dessert, too. Grab an Edwards Chocolate Crème Pie from the frozen section, and just thaw and serve. Edwards snagged the number two spot on our list of the best frozen dessert pie brands, and you can find a few varieties at Family Dollar, including cheesecake and Key lime. You can also find two-slice packs if you are just looking for a little treat — which you may want to do, as some fans warn it's too easy to eat an entire pie yourself.
The Edwards Chocolate Crème Pie is $7.75 at Family Dollar.