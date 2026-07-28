Tuna Salad Vs Niçoise Salad: What's The Actual Difference?

Americans are generally more familiar with tuna salad than Niçoise salad, which makes sense, since tuna salad's origins are here in the United States while Niçoise salad is oh-so-very French. So what are the actual differences (and similarities) between the two? While canned tuna salad is creamy and can sometimes be served on a bed of lettuce, it can also be served in a cold sandwich or hot and open-faced as a tuna melt.

Tuna salad, often associated with bagged lunches and picnic fodder these days, had its origins in the 19th century as a form of food conservation. Born of reworked leftovers, protein from the previous night's dinner (fish, chicken, meats, etc.) was combined with mayonnaise to add moisture and flavor and then served on lettuce as a practical lunch the next day. This sometimes included leftover bits from the relish tray, like celery and pickles, providing a crunchy element in contrast to the creamy mayo. While this recipe hadn't evolved to include tuna fish yet (more likely white fish, trout, or salmon, which were common at the time), its future was on the horizon, and eventually the convenience of canned tuna was introduced.

Later, as women joined the workforce, tuna salad graduated from lettuce to sandwich-hood for eat-on-the-go. Its basic incarnation still consists of canned tuna, mayonnaise, and a crunchy element like celery, red or green onion, green pepper, or sweet pickle. Today, this versatile salad can be kept simple or you can spruce up tuna salad with a few simple additions, like carrot, cucumber, egg, Dijon mustard, and a little sriracha to take it to a whole new level. Enjoy it on its own, on crackers, salad greens, or in romaine boats.