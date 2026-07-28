Not Beef, Not Fish: These Texas-Style Tacos Make An Underrated Meat Shine

When you're sitting down at a Tex-Mex restaurant, browsing the selection of tacos on the menu, you'll commonly see meat options such as steak, ground beef, pork, chicken, or even seafood like shrimp and filets of fish. The one type of meat that's less frequently offered in tacos is turkey. But in Texas, and on the border of Mexico, turkey is one of the most popular taco fillings. More specifically, the locals are obsessed with what's known colloquially as El Paso turkey tail tacos.

El Paso, which sits on the border beside Mexico's city of Juárez, popularized the turkey tail taco. Known in Spanish as "colita de pavo," turkey tail is savory and decadent, rendering it the unconventional turkey cut to stop ignoring by chefs. This style of taco looks fairly similar to any other kind, as it's filled with chopped chunks of fried turkey tail, along with onion, cilantro, lime, and queso that are all layered onto a corn tortilla. Some variations of the recipe see it topped with smoked bacon, pickled onions, and serrano peppers, as well. Regionally, the turkey tail taco is so popular that restaurants in Texas specializing in the dish, such as Flores Meat Market and Restaurant, are named by the official Visit El Paso website as top places for travelers to check out.