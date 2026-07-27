What Actually Happens To Leftover Food On Top Chef

Ever wonder what happens to the cooked and unused perishable leftovers from the set of Top Chef? Well, this is definitely an interesting fact every Top Chef fan should know. We were curious too and tried asking Kristen Kish, the current host of Top Chef, who usually responds to comments on Threads. We couldn't reach her, but we were able to chat with someone who was part of Season 23 of Top Chef: Carolinas who wishes to remain anonymous. They told us, "... [Top Chef] goes through a ton of edible (and perishable) items to produce the show, but they definitely take extra steps to make sure it's not gone to waste."

They add, "During the production, chefs are told to make the exact number of dishes that are required for the guests on camera, plus a 'hero dish' for photography. The hero dish is usually eaten by crew after it is photographed. There is usually not much waste created by prepared dishes." As for what happens to raw and unused ingredients, those are made into "staff meals" for the production crew and the cast members. "Shooting one episode usually spans the length of two days and the crew needs to stay fed too, so there is often a table of snacks to graze on as you are running to do things to support the show."