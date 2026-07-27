Salmon Vs Tuna: Which Fish Has More Protein?

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Salmon and tuna are the undisputed heavyweights of the seafood aisle. They're both among the most protein-dense options, but if you're chasing grams per bite, the numbers lean toward Team tuna. A crucial fact of comparing the two fish is that there isn't just one species of tuna or salmon, and depending on the type, their protein readings will differ slightly.

If you look at raw yellowfin tuna, its protein content is 6.9 grams for a 1-ounce, boneless serving. Meanwhile, raw bluefin tuna is a touch lower at 6.6 grams of protein per ounce. Salmon isn't far behind — but it's still behind. Wild coho salmon contains 6.1 grams of protein per ounce. An ounce of farmed Atlantic salmon contains 5.8 grams of protein.

No matter how you slice it, tuna's protein content is going to edge past salmon on an ounce-for-ounce basis. The differences aren't huge, nor is there a significant variance in the protein levels of wild-caught salmon or tuna compared to farm-raised. Unless you're calculating your intake down to the fraction, salmon is just about as good a protein source as tuna.