This US Airport Reportedly Sells More Hot Dogs Than LAX And LaGuardia Combined

While airports often have upscale restaurants and world-renowned dining experiences, most people still tend to default to the speed and convenience of fast food when they need a bite to eat before their flight. It's definitely easier to grab a hot dog as you wander mile-long terminals to get to your boarding gate on time. And it would seem that passengers who fly out of Chicago's famed O'Hare International Airport are especially prone to taking that approach to pre-flight snacking — so much so that it dwarves the number of hot dogs eaten by visitors to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and New York City's LaGuardia Airport. Not just those two airports individually, either, but combined.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, O'Hare's hot dog output is six times more than the amount that comes out of LAX and LaGuardia put together. It is an oft-repeated statement, and one that multiple reputable news outlets have also shared over the years. The Chicago Department of Aviation – which governs Chicago's two major airports, O'Hare and Midway — also states that O'Hare's America's Dog location is the second-highest seller of hot dogs in all of the city, further lending credence to how much of a hot dog powerhouse O'Hare truly is.