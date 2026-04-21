As A Chicago Local, This Is Where I Go For The City's Best Hot Dogs

There are few foods in this world as iconic as the Chicago-style hot dog. And, while a Chicago dog in the Windy City may be found on every corner, there are a few spots that absolutely nail this delicacy every time. George's Hot Dogs in the Bucktown neighborhood of Chicago is one of these special spots, and with nearly 80 years of practice, they've got the Chicago dog perfected.

As a longtime resident of Chicago and a born-and-bred Midwestern gal, hot dogs hold a very special place in my heart. In the Windy City, it's genuinely hard to find a bad Chicago dog. But finding one that's amazing? Not as simple. That's why I was delighted to happen upon George's Hot Dogs a few years back. This family-owned and -operated joint is serving up one of the best Chicago dogs in the city in a charming Northside neighborhood where I often find myself needing a quick, cheap, and delicious lunch.

George's first opened its doors in 1948, and it's been serving up classic Greek dishes and Chicago street foods ever since. George's sits comfortably on our list of 15 top-rated spots for a Chicago-style hot dog alongside local legends like Portillo's, Jimmy's Red Hots, The Weiner's Circle, and Matty Matheson's favorite Chicago hot dog spot, Gene & Jude's. Nonetheless, George's Chicago-style hot dog is the star of this article — and almost everything on the menu stands out for its quality, freshness, and true-to-Chicago flavor.