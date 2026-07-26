9 Of The Unhealthiest Canned Soups You Can Buy At The Store

Nothing warms the body and satisfies the soul more than soup. Ask your friends and family to name their favorite soup, and you'll likely get a swarm of passionate answers. Food manufacturers appreciate our love for soup and realize most of us don't have the time or desire to make it from scratch, at least not regularly. That's why retailers shelve lengthy aisles with ready-to-heat potage. Whatever you fancy in the soup realm — smooth, chunky, vegetables, meat — there's a soup with your name on it.

I understand that prepared soups are a mainstay for many people. Whether it's a convenient lunch or easy weeknight dinner, ready-to-eat soup is often a regular part of the rotation. For that reason, I've decided to point out some less-than-optimal choices.

I've been a nutritionist for over 25 years, and I've seen dietary advice change as often as the wind on a sailboat. That said, a few things haven't budged, including monitoring overall intake of calories, fat, and sodium. The soups I've listed below are mostly fine calorically, but some are high in fat, and all are too high in salt. Note that I'm not picking on specific brands here; I'm simply pointing out examples. With luck, you will take this information to the store and use it as a guide. I firmly believe that no food should be off limits. Use the stats below to make informed choices and enjoy soups that are higher in fat and salt in moderation.