This Subtle, Nutty Addition Can Make Basic French Toast Taste Cafe-Worthy

French toast is a satisfying breakfast dish that's easy to make at home. However, if you want to take the breakfast treat to the next level add one simple ingredient: almond extract. Just like adding a touch of almond extract to pound cake or croissant filling can make it taste simultaneously elegant and rich, the flavor instantly elevates the breakfast. To make cafe-worthy French toast at home, just include the almond extract into the liquid mixture of milk or cream, eggs, and vanilla. From there, dip your choice of sliced bread in the wet mix and fry it in a skillet.

It's important to note that what gives French toast its signature taste is a balanced combination of butter, dairy, eggy notes, and good quality bread (take for instance, crusty French bread, challah, or brioche). So, when adding in almond extract, you don't want the flavoring to be overpowering. It should accentuate the other flavors, while adding an intriguingly pleasant nutty, rich — yet subtle — taste. A little almond extract goes a long way. Recipes of the breakfast dish usually call for a small amount of vanilla for a fragrant, sweet hint. Similarly, just sub in almond extract for half the vanilla called for in the recipe, up to about a quarter or half a teaspoon per batch. Or for a nice balanced touch, add both half a teaspoon almond extract and about teaspoon of vanilla.