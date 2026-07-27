This Subtle, Nutty Addition Can Make Basic French Toast Taste Cafe-Worthy
French toast is a satisfying breakfast dish that's easy to make at home. However, if you want to take the breakfast treat to the next level add one simple ingredient: almond extract. Just like adding a touch of almond extract to pound cake or croissant filling can make it taste simultaneously elegant and rich, the flavor instantly elevates the breakfast. To make cafe-worthy French toast at home, just include the almond extract into the liquid mixture of milk or cream, eggs, and vanilla. From there, dip your choice of sliced bread in the wet mix and fry it in a skillet.
It's important to note that what gives French toast its signature taste is a balanced combination of butter, dairy, eggy notes, and good quality bread (take for instance, crusty French bread, challah, or brioche). So, when adding in almond extract, you don't want the flavoring to be overpowering. It should accentuate the other flavors, while adding an intriguingly pleasant nutty, rich — yet subtle — taste. A little almond extract goes a long way. Recipes of the breakfast dish usually call for a small amount of vanilla for a fragrant, sweet hint. Similarly, just sub in almond extract for half the vanilla called for in the recipe, up to about a quarter or half a teaspoon per batch. Or for a nice balanced touch, add both half a teaspoon almond extract and about teaspoon of vanilla.
More tips for the best almond French toast
When upgrading your homemade French toast recipe with a nutty twist for a truly special weekend breakfast or brunch, small additions and quality ingredients make a big difference. To make the absolute best French toast, its key to use hearty, dried bread, full fat milk or cream, and real vanilla. Equally, you'll want to add quality almond extract — not any of the artificially flavored stuff — so a nice, subtle nutty flavor comes through.
In addition to adding almond extract to the wet ingredients, you can sprinkle in a bit of cinnamon or cardamom for a touch of warm spice. Some home cooks also like to swap the milk in the recipe for flavored creamers. If you go this route when making almond French toast, just make sure your flavored dairy ingredient is a complementary flavor, like vanilla. Or in the winter months, almond extract can pair nicely in French toast made with eggnog for a cheerful and nutty twist.
To up the nutty flavor even further, add thinly sliced almonds as a garnish atop your cooked almond French toast slices. And of course, powdered sugar, maple syrup, and whipped cream can't hurt either. If you love the taste almond extract adds to French toast, you can even employ the same trick to level-up boxed pancake mix or waffles, too.