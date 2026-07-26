The Microsoft-Backed Burger King Whopper Customers Could Barely Eat

When you think of Burger King, the Whopper probably comes to mind. We've seen the Whopper change over the years, with a variety of creative Whoppers coming and going. Wacky variations like the Angriest Whopper, Chocolate Whopper, and the Halloween Whopper have been released. The chain even once famously produced a wine to pair with the Whopper. Of all the limited-release Whoppers ever in existence, one legendary incarnation stands out for its sheer size and unlikely tech partnership. We're talking about the Windows 7 Whopper, released in Japan in October 2009 as part of a promotional campaign for the launch of Microsoft's Windows 7 operating system. Sounds like a random pairing, right? So, what made it so memorable?

To match Windows 7, the burger came stacked with seven beef patties and sold for a promo price of 777 yen (approximately $8.55 at the time). Originally slated for a brief seven-day run, the promotion was extended by nine days due to overwhelming popularity. Only the first 30 customers at each location could score the burger at the promotional ¥777 price, while latecomers had to pay the regular price of ¥1,450. As you can imagine, stacking seven patties made the burger tall (and incredibly unwieldy), towering over its fellow burgers at 5.1 inches and containing about 1.7 pounds of meat. While it may not have been the most appetizing creation, it generated exactly the kind of massive buzz Burger King was hoping for.