This Rare Pyrex Dish Was Produced For Just One Year — Here's What To Look For
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If you're a true Pyrex groupie, perhaps you've heard of a certain elusive casserole dish. Among vintage Pyrex collectors, few pieces create the tizzy that the Black Tulip does. Recognizable by the whimsical black floral design printed on white milk glass, the dish has become one of the hardest pieces to find these days. While some references list slightly different production dates, the official Pyrex Pattern Library (maintained by the Corning Museum of Glass) places the pattern's brief manufacturing run between 1956 and 1957. Because it was a promotional item, its limited release made it far less common.
The Black Tulip wasn't its official name. It was just considered a seasonal "decorator casserole." Back in the mid-century, Corning began producing gift sets in different promotional patterns to encourage sales around Mother's Day and the summer wedding season. To keep shoppers interested, they consistently changed out the designs until they stopped producing them altogether in 1983. During those years, it's estimated nearly 135 gift patterns were produced.
Pyrex collectors later coined the term "Black Tulip" for its dancing charcoal-colored flowers, delicate leaves, and tiny pinwheels, which gives it that distinctive mid-century look. The dish was indeed designed to bake and serve casseroles in, along with a matching clear glass lid. To up the kitsch factor, some were sold with a decorative metal cradle, so one could carry it elegantly straight from the oven to the dinner table. If you ever stumble upon one, it's considered one of the ultimate thrift store finds.
Vintage Pyrex can last a lifetime with proper care
The Black Tulip holds an important place in Pyrex history, though not just for its rarity. It was among the company's first promotional pieces to actually feature a decorative print pattern. Earlier Pyrex casseroles were typically solid-colored or clear glass, but advances in screen printing allowed Corning to etch intricate graphics directly onto the glass.
If you're shopping for one today, condition is everything. Collectors recommend keeping your eyes peeled for crisp black graphics, a glossy white finish, and the original clear lid. Bonus points if the accompanying metal cradle is included, since so many have been separated from their casserole friends over the years. You've won the lottery if you find a complete set, as those command the highest prices online (potentially upwards of $150) and are the hardest to find. The secret to keeping Pyrex looking brand-new is taking proper care of the glass, like hand-washing with soft sponges and avoiding thermal shock. There are also a few tricks for making sure that your Pyrex is truly vintage, like checking for an all-caps logo.
The hunt itself is half the fun when diving into Pyrex collector's circles. Black Tulip casseroles occasionally pop up at estate sales, antique malls, or vintage kitchenware shops — but it's much more exciting to search in a dusty flea market or weird thrift store. Some vintage cookware dealers and replacement-glass retailers occasionally offer authenticated pieces. The pattern lives on as a milestone for Pyrex design history, when merely functional bakeware transformed into something more whimsical, more design-centric, and more of a statement piece.