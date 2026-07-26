This Rare Pyrex Dish Was Produced For Just One Year — Here's What To Look For

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If you're a true Pyrex groupie, perhaps you've heard of a certain elusive casserole dish. Among vintage Pyrex collectors, few pieces create the tizzy that the Black Tulip does. Recognizable by the whimsical black floral design printed on white milk glass, the dish has become one of the hardest pieces to find these days. While some references list slightly different production dates, the official Pyrex Pattern Library (maintained by the Corning Museum of Glass) places the pattern's brief manufacturing run between 1956 and 1957. Because it was a promotional item, its limited release made it far less common.

The Black Tulip wasn't its official name. It was just considered a seasonal "decorator casserole." Back in the mid-century, Corning began producing gift sets in different promotional patterns to encourage sales around Mother's Day and the summer wedding season. To keep shoppers interested, they consistently changed out the designs until they stopped producing them altogether in 1983. During those years, it's estimated nearly 135 gift patterns were produced.

Pyrex collectors later coined the term "Black Tulip" for its dancing charcoal-colored flowers, delicate leaves, and tiny pinwheels, which gives it that distinctive mid-century look. The dish was indeed designed to bake and serve casseroles in, along with a matching clear glass lid. To up the kitsch factor, some were sold with a decorative metal cradle, so one could carry it elegantly straight from the oven to the dinner table. If you ever stumble upon one, it's considered one of the ultimate thrift store finds.