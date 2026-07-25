The Best Way To Wash Blackberries Probably Isn't Your Go-To Method

Blackberry season lasts from late spring through early fall, and berry-loving epicures are thankful for the long window. But, getting the most out of your seasonal blackberry harvest has more to do with than just timing. A gentle (yet thorough) washing is needed to clean berries without turning them to mush. When it comes to blackberries, however, rinsing is a popular produce-washing method that may not work as well as you think. A quick rinse alone is not enough to ensure that contaminants like dirt, pesticide residue, and even hidden garden bugs are removed from all those crevices. Instead, blackberries require a proper soak.

To do this, place your berries in a colander or mesh sieve, then rinse them under a stream of cool running water. From there, whip up a solution of water plus one teaspoon of baking soda per two cups of water in a large, shallow bowl, and quickly soak those berries. It must be brief, as if they soak up too much water, those absorbent and thin-skinned blackberries are liable to turning mushy and transforming in taste. Swishing them around gently for roughly 30 to 60 seconds is enough. To make sure dirt and debris stay settled at the bottom of the bowl, lift the now-cleaned blackberries upward using a slotted spoon. To finish, spread your blackberries across a paper towel to air dry for about an hour. Thorough drying will stave off a mushy texture and (more importantly) ensure that they don't spoil prematurely.