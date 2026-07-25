The Classic Cookout Side Dish That Belongs On Your Pulled Pork Sandwich (It's Not Slaw)

A pulled pork sandwich is often finished off with coleslaw, a crunchy and tangy element that's otherwise served as a side dish at gatherings like summer cookouts. You don't have to use it on a pulled pork sandwich, but its acidity certainly balances out the richness of the pork. But there's another side dish traditionally served at cookouts that you might want to use instead of coleslaw: macaroni salad.

It might not be very conventional, but it offers a variety of flavors and textures that just make sense. Depending on the type of macaroni salad, there will be crunchy bites from raw vegetables like onion and bell peppers to contrast with the soft bread and tender pulled meat. The creamy mayonnaise-based dressing will also balance the heat and richness of the sauce the pork is most likely doused in. Then there's the macaroni that will add chew for even more textural contrast in your sandwich.

Of course, there's a good chance macaroni salad will already be on the dinner menu, especially if a cookout is going down in your backyard, so it won't take much effort either. There are also other toppings like that that meld well with the macaroni salad and pulled pork — but more about that later.