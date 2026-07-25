The Classic Cookout Side Dish That Belongs On Your Pulled Pork Sandwich (It's Not Slaw)
A pulled pork sandwich is often finished off with coleslaw, a crunchy and tangy element that's otherwise served as a side dish at gatherings like summer cookouts. You don't have to use it on a pulled pork sandwich, but its acidity certainly balances out the richness of the pork. But there's another side dish traditionally served at cookouts that you might want to use instead of coleslaw: macaroni salad.
It might not be very conventional, but it offers a variety of flavors and textures that just make sense. Depending on the type of macaroni salad, there will be crunchy bites from raw vegetables like onion and bell peppers to contrast with the soft bread and tender pulled meat. The creamy mayonnaise-based dressing will also balance the heat and richness of the sauce the pork is most likely doused in. Then there's the macaroni that will add chew for even more textural contrast in your sandwich.
Of course, there's a good chance macaroni salad will already be on the dinner menu, especially if a cookout is going down in your backyard, so it won't take much effort either. There are also other toppings like that that meld well with the macaroni salad and pulled pork — but more about that later.
Our top tips for adding macaroni salad to your next pulled pork sandwich
Adding macaroni salad to your pulled pork sandwich is pretty effortless, but there are some tips you might want to consider. First, some macaroni salad might have more dressing than others, so be sure to drain off any excess liquid to avoid a messy sandwich — or a soggy bun. And because one of the perks of this topping is the contrast in temperatures, don't add the macaroni salad too far in advance. It's best to build your sandwich just before you eat or allow dinner guests to do it themselves. To add more crunch to contrast with the creaminess of the macaroni salad, consider some pickled red onions, those crispy onions you add to green bean casserole, or even your go-to potato chips on the sandwich.
Need a macaroni salad to elevate your pulled pork sandwiches? Tasting Table has you covered. Keep it classic with our creamy macaroni salad recipe that uses vegetables like celery, red onion, bell pepper, and even pickles to add crunch to contrast with the rich, tender pulled pork. Or try our Hawaiian macaroni salad recipe with a creamy dressing and vegetables like grated carrots for a tiki-themed cookout.