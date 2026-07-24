The Perk You're Completely Losing When Shaving Cheesesteak Meat Thin

Swinging by your favorite deli for a hearty Philly cheesesteak is always a good choice. But when you're craving something homemade, there are ways to make delicious, deli-quality cheesesteaks in your kitchen, too. Of course, it all begins with the right fluffy hoagie roll, provolone or white American cheese, and grilled peppers and onions. But the true star of the show is the meat — and how you prepare it will make all the difference in your sandwich's texture and taste.

While most people try to shave their ribeye or flank steak super thin for cheesesteaks, some chefs recommend doing the opposite. Thinly sliced steak is common, but Tasting Table's classic Philly cheesesteak recipe calls for thicker cuts of beef that develop a crust on the outside, adding crispiness and a unique texture to the steak's edges. If your meat slices are too thin, you can't always achieve those crumbly bits of meat that stick out of the sandwich — arguably the best part!

The rest of Tasting Table's recipe calls for sautéing the meat and veggies together in a skillet greased with vegetable oil, which helps it crisp up beautifully. You only need to cook the meat for about five minutes at medium heat, or until it's fully browned and has developed those crunchy, almost burnt edges. The next steps involve cheese and some expert-approved techniques for the juiciest, most tender sandwich you've had, well... ever.