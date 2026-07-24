Tomato Plants Thrive When You Follow This Stem-Burying Rule

There's nothing quite like a garden dotted with plump, juicy, crimson tomatoes dangling lazily on vines or trellises. But beneath those summertime ladies-in-waiting are a tangle of intricately woven root systems providing sustenance while nurturing them to fruition. How you establish those roots when transplanting from nursery pots to garden spots can make all the difference — and it curiously comes down to something called "burying the stems."

Potted tomato plants may seem ready for instant as-is planting in your garden soil, but doing so at the same depth as the existing containers can cost you in quality, taste, and abundance. Instead, you should bury your tomato plant much deeper so that more than the root ball is covered by soil. Here's why: Unlike many other vegetable transplants, tomatoes can develop new roots along sections of their stems when they're placed deep beneath the soil. Those extra roots, known as adventitious roots, in turn help tomatoes get more water and nutrients. This increases plant growth and helps establish a sturdier foundation as it expands taller and bushier, eventually becoming weighted with heavy fruits (yes, tomatoes are actually fruits, not vegetables).

It's worth noting that burying the stem doesn't automatically guarantee enormous tomatoes or a record-setting harvest. In all types of tomatoes, many factors play significant contributing roles, including planting them where they get six to eight hours of direct sunlight every day. In addition, things like temperature, soil fertility, proper watering, and disease prevention all work in tandem to cultivate those nutritious, delicious tomatoes nestling in your caprese salads, marinara sauces, BLTs, salsas, and untold other dishes.