Ditch Cabinet Clutter: A Smarter Way To Store Container Lids

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Figuring out how to effectively organize your kitchen can be a headache, especially if you have a bunch of loose container lids floating around. Even if you try your best to only buy food storage options designed to be stacked and nested together, the lids are never easy to contain. But you can employ a hack we recently spotted that uses a tension rod to create a DIY drawer divider.

Tension rods have proven to be an excellent organizing accessory for all kinds of loose ends in the kitchen and pantry, but this particular hack employs them in your kitchen drawers as a genius way to separate out a space for lid storage. All you need to do is measure the length or width of the drawer in question and buy a tension rod — or rods — sized to fit. Then, decide where you want your lids to slot in vertically in your drawer and position the tension rods accordingly.

Depending on your cabinet, you'll likely need the smallest size tension rod, but it's still important to measure the exact space you plan to use. Once you have the rod in position, hold the larger side against one side of the cabinet at a slight angle, and twist the smaller side until it comes just past the other side of the cabinet. Then, push on the spring, slide the rod into place, and release. The tension mechanism is employed, and the rod should fit snugly in your drawer.