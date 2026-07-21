Transform An Old Pitcher Into A Beautiful Centerpiece With This Spray Paint DIY
A hallmark of home entertaining is creating a beautiful tablescape, but even if you're not hosting an upcoming soiree, adding flowers to your kitchen is a great way to bring some life to the space. While any arrangement in a vase will do, we also love a great DIY project you can tackle in an afternoon. One option is to turn an old pitcher into a chic and beautiful centerpiece for the heart of your table.
@theshannykate_style
A Simple Yet Bold Large Spring Centerpiece 🐰🌷 A simple aluminum tray by @CG Hunter became the perfect base for my spring and Easter centerpiece! I added two books to create height for my charcoal pitcher vase, which I filled with beautiful real-to-touch white and pink tulips. A sweet bunny, a cute candle, and a light wood chain completed the look—effortless yet so pretty! This easy setup brings a fresh and festive touch to the season. #SpringDecor #EasterDecor #HomeStyling #centerpiecesideas
To get this look from TikToker theshannykate_style, you can easily create the pitcher-turned-vase yourself. All you need is an old porcelain pitcher in an eye-catching shape, as well as some sand paper, rubbing alcohol, primer, paint, and your finish of choice.
Start by carefully cleaning the pitcher, removing any dust or debris, and then lightly sand the surface. Clean the pitcher again, this time using rubbing alcohol to fully clear the exterior of any final grit or grime. The next step is to apply your primer and once dry, your paint. For the effect shown in the video, opt for a dark and moody color with a semi-gloss or matte finish.
It's also worth noting that while this project works best with a ceramic pitcher, you can use a glass pitcher if you prefer. The trick is to use a layer of flat spray paint in between your primer and your final color to create a stickier base for your ultimate finish of choice.
Other ways to style your new pitcher as a vase
For a similarly modern look as shown in the above video, you can also consider chalk paint or a concrete finish spray paint. Just be warned: Depending on the starting base colors and the finish of your paint of choice, you may need a few layers. A matte clear spray paint is another great option for a simple DIY upgrade to an old pitcher, particularly if you already like the base color but feel the glossy finish is dated. Whatever you choose, once the pitcher has dried, you're ready to create your centerpiece.
As in the original video, the key to a beautiful tablescape is to do more than plonk a vase down in the middle of your table. A classic serving tray can work as an excellent starting point, and this can also be a functional way to make your tablescape mobile. With a tray, once the meal is ready to begin, you can easily shift your vignette to the counter or sideboard and replace your centerpiece with dishes and serving plates.
It's also helpful to consider that a key rule of tablescaping is to pick a starting point. In this case, consider that your pitcher. Build out your color palette from there, but avoid being overly matchy-matchy. Instead, choose elements that complement your pitcher's base color, and add color and depth with your flowers of choice as well as your linens, glassware, and smaller bud vases.