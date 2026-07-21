Transform An Old Pitcher Into A Beautiful Centerpiece With This Spray Paint DIY

A hallmark of home entertaining is creating a beautiful tablescape, but even if you're not hosting an upcoming soiree, adding flowers to your kitchen is a great way to bring some life to the space. While any arrangement in a vase will do, we also love a great DIY project you can tackle in an afternoon. One option is to turn an old pitcher into a chic and beautiful centerpiece for the heart of your table.

@theshannykate_style A Simple Yet Bold Large Spring Centerpiece 🐰🌷 A simple aluminum tray by @CG Hunter became the perfect base for my spring and Easter centerpiece! I added two books to create height for my charcoal pitcher vase, which I filled with beautiful real-to-touch white and pink tulips. A sweet bunny, a cute candle, and a light wood chain completed the look—effortless yet so pretty! This easy setup brings a fresh and festive touch to the season. #SpringDecor #EasterDecor #HomeStyling #centerpiecesideas ♬ original sound – amorefilm

To get this look from TikToker theshannykate_style, you can easily create the pitcher-turned-vase yourself. All you need is an old porcelain pitcher in an eye-catching shape, as well as some sand paper, rubbing alcohol, primer, paint, and your finish of choice.

Start by carefully cleaning the pitcher, removing any dust or debris, and then lightly sand the surface. Clean the pitcher again, this time using rubbing alcohol to fully clear the exterior of any final grit or grime. The next step is to apply your primer and once dry, your paint. For the effect shown in the video, opt for a dark and moody color with a semi-gloss or matte finish.

It's also worth noting that while this project works best with a ceramic pitcher, you can use a glass pitcher if you prefer. The trick is to use a layer of flat spray paint in between your primer and your final color to create a stickier base for your ultimate finish of choice.