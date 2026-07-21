This Southern Staple Is The Secret To More Flavorful Homemade Burgers

It probably won't blow anyone's mind to suggest that bacon and burgers are a fruitful combination. Be it a classic bacon cheeseburger or burger buns toasted in sizzling bacon grease, these rich flavors work well together. This doesn't mean you've necessarily explored all the ways in which they can come together, though. For moist and truly flavorful homemade burgers, try turning to the traditional Southern staple of rendered bacon fat, which can be rewardingly incorporated into the patty itself.

Those who grew up in the South know that bacon fat is often saved. It's prized for its ability to bestow a depth of flavor and an unmistakable smoky, bacon-y note to any number of dishes — just try brushing biscuits with bacon grease for an unbelievable savory upgrade. If you wish to do the same for burgers, the first step is to safely reserve and store the fat. Start by straining the cooled grease though a coffee filter or cheesecloth into a glass jar, making sure to remove any bits of actual bacon to stop the liquid from going rancid. After that, store it in the refrigerator for up to three months, or pour it into an ice cube tray and freeze it indefinitely.

The simplest method for incorporating reserved bacon fat into burgers is to mix a few tablespoons into your ground beef mixture, along with a paste made from crustless white bread and milk (rather like a panade, which is the easy way to ensure juicy meatballs). Once combined, form your patties and cook the burgers according to your preferred method, whether on the grill or in a pan.