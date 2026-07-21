Beef Jerky Became An American Cowboy Staple For This Simple Reason

Being a cowboy is not the glamorous, gun-slinging, riding-into-the-sunset life that Hollywood has made it out to be. In fact, the job of a cowboy included long days, grueling labor, and a life on the go. The foods that were often eaten to sustain this cowboy lifestyle would likely leave much to be desired for the modern diner, save for one important staple item: beef jerky.

Beef jerky is kind of the poster child of on-the-go foods, dating back to the days of the cowboys to the early American Indigenous peoples before them and beyond. Today, beef jerky is regarded as one of the all-time best gas station snacks, and a popular grab for road trips, game days, camping, and more. While we enjoy beef jerky for its rich, salty flavor and chewy texture, cowboys relied on it for one very specific reason. Beef jerky made for an excellent source of lightweight, nonperishable, preserved protein. The bacteria and mold that make meat go bad require moisture to grow and thrive. By dehydrating the meat through smoking, sun drying, or salting, cowboys were able to enjoy the flavor and nutrition of meat while living a life on the road. Being easy to transport and nonperishable were the main qualifiers for most elements of a cowboy's diet. Along with beef jerky, the classic cowboy meal was known to include things like dried fruits, beans, the occasional canned good, and hardtack, which is a simple cracker made of flour and water.