Why The USDA Says It's Best To Freeze Food As Fast As Possible

Most of us know that, when it comes to matters of food safety tips and quality, one must never be complacent, but the freezer can often tempt us otherwise. After all, it's easy to think that once you've popped a few steaks or a tub of leftover soup inside and the door is shut, the job's done, right? As nice as it would be if this were the case, there are a few additional precautions always worth taking. One of them, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is ensuring you freeze food as rapidly as possible.

Your food's quality is affected by the rate at which you freeze it. If your food is not frozen quickly enough, large ice crystals can form. These distinctive six-sided snowflake structures damage food cells during the thawing process, breaking down their structure and causing a moisture loss — which can lead to less juiciness in meat. Cream-based emulsions, meanwhile, will separate as they thaw, leaving them with an unappealing curdled look.

While freezing doesn't kill most bacteria or make unsafe food safe, getting your food in the freezer as soon as possible can also help prevent further bacterial growth and preserve both safety and quality. The USDA recommends that any food 2 inches thick should be completely frozen within two hours. The department also advises that you make use of your "quick-freeze" shelf, if your freezer has one. This part of the freezer is designed — just as it says — to cool items much faster.