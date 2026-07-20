The WWII-Era Spaghetti Your Grandma Ate Was A Very Different Dish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

World War II saw many culinary inventions born out of necessity. In 1942, the United States government began rationing foods that were once household staples like meat, fats, and cheese, and as a result, many resorted to imaginative substitutions and new recipes that relied less on ingredients that had become scarce. While some of these stuck around long after the privations of wartime had ceased — boxed mac and cheese, for example, became a national craze during World War II because it required very few ration points — others definitely remain products of their time. A perfect example of the latter is a spaghetti recipe that your grandma might have eaten, but would strike you as thoroughly different from any pasta dish we'd recognize today.

An archived issue of Better Homes and Gardens from 1944 includes a recipe for Victory Spaghetti, made with a "tasty meatless sauce" and containing parsley, pimentos, nuts, and Heinz ketchup. To make the sauce for the spaghetti, ⅓ cup of melted fat is combined with ⅓ cup of flour and then blended with 2 cups of milk. Once it's cooked and thickened, ¼ cup each of finely diced parsley and pimento, 1 ½ teaspoons of salt, a dash of cayenne pepper, and 4 tablespoons of Heinz tomato ketchup are added to the mixture. The sauce is then served over spaghetti and, in a final interesting twist, given an optional garnish of coarsely chopped almonds or pecans. "Used as a seasoning," the recipe promises, "Heinz tomato ketchup adds to your cooking the rich, red color, tempting flavor of vine-ripened, pedigreed tomatoes, sugar, vinegar and world's finest spices."