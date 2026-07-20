What Do Grocery Stores Do With Food During (And After) A Power Outage?

Anyone who has ever experienced a blackout is likely familiar with the anxiety over how the food in your suddenly de-powered freezer will fare (along with the urge to eat all the ice cream before it melts). Now imagine this scenario from the perspective of a supermarket stocked with aisles upon aisles of frozen and refrigerated goods. What exactly do grocery stores do with food during (and after) a power outage? That's what we're here to uncover.

While you may imagine that stores would be left with no other option than to throw out all the perishable goods since they can no longer keep them chilled, this is precisely the outcome many have plans in place to avoid. Large grocery stores will often have an emergency power system — usually a backup generator — prepared for power outages, so that their fridge and freezer units remain functional. However, given that power outages can last for days in extreme cases, the generator will need sufficient fuel to keep running until electricity is restored.

After a power outage, grocery stores may be legally required to get rid of any food adversely affected by the loss of refrigeration. According to the New York Department of Health, for example, in the aftermath of a power outage, food operators must discard any food they are not entirely certain is safe. For insurance purposes, these chains keep a record of every abandoned item. If you have shopped at a store that has recently suffered a power outage and are still uncertain, remember the 12 signs you should throw out your food before eating it.