These 2 Popular Sub Shops Are Actually Sister Chains

At first glance, two of America's beloved sandwich chains seem like longtime competitors with little in common. One leans big-time into customization, letting diners choose from a wide array of breads, proteins, cheeses, veggies, and sauces to create their own dream subs, while the other is known for its collection of numbered sandwiches and "freaky fast" service. But behind the scenes, the two brands, Subway and Jimmy John's, have a powerful family connection: They're both owned by Roark Capital, a private equity firm in Atlanta, Georgia, that focuses on franchise-style businesses.

That's right, these two sub-sandwich giants belong to the same family tree — though not by natural birth, rather by adoption into a sprawling family of prominent food-industry siblings and cousins. Subway is the newer member, announcing in August 2023 that it had signed an agreement to be purchased by Roark Capital after having been in the hands of its birth families for decades. Neither of the parties publicly spilled the beans on a purchase price, but Roark Capital reportedly purchased Subway for up to $9.55 billion dollars.

Jimmy John's, on the other hand, entered the Roark family compound much earlier, in September 2016, when a Roark affiliate agreed to buy a majority interest in the thriving sandwich chain, which already had more than 2,500 locations in 43 states. No dollar amounts were forthcoming, but Jimmy John Liautaud stayed on as chairman and remained the largest individual shareholder, while the usual management team kept running the business. But that wasn't the end of it; In September 2019, Inspire Brands, itself part of the Roark family, took ownership of Jimmy John's.