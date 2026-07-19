The Price A Cowboy Would Have Paid For A Shot Of Whiskey In The Old West

It's a familiar scene. The visuals are grainy and black-and-white. A brooding cowboy sits hunched over the bar in a noisy saloon, weary after a long day's work. He seeks just one thing: to be left alone with his shot of whiskey. Invariably, though, a brawl breaks out, and the cowboy is called into action. He downs his drink, slides the empty glass over, and gets down to the business of fighting — leaving the more pedantic viewers wondering who would pay for that drink and, more importantly, how much that shot of whiskey would have cost in the Old West. So we did a little digging.

Let's start with the one thing that's not changed. Just like you can buy a bottle of Jim Beam for under $15 or spend up to $65,000 on the most expensive bottles of bourbon ever, the prices could swing pretty wildly in the saloons of the Old West. Depending on where, and what, the cowboys were drinking, they would have spent anything from 5 to 25 cents a shot.

According to a discussion thread on history stack exchange, these were all either one bit or two bit saloons. Think of it as the difference between a dive bar and a fancier establishment. One bit saloons charged 12.5 cents for a drink, while two bit saloons charged double. The drink itself could be anything, from a bottle of beer to a glass of whiskey. One user on the thread does argue that since the 12.5 cents was for a glass, the adjusted price for a single shot (or 4-ounce "gill") would be around 5 cents.