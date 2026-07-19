What James Arness And The Cast Of Gunsmoke Were Actually Eating (And Drinking) On The Dodge City Set

There were many factors that helped make "Gunsmoke", the legendary TV Western that ran for 20 seasons between 1955 and 1975, an institution. One of them was the sense of authenticity that imbued the show and its 1870s setting of Dodge City, Kansas. This was aided by the fact that, while Dodge City may have been a set, the food and drink consumed by "Gunsmoke" star James Arness and his fellow cast members was entirely real.

Episodes of "Gunsmoke" would often find characters at Dodge City's local diner, Delmonico's (not to be confused with New York City's Delmonico's, the fine-dining establishment). In this fictitious eatery, James Arness' Marshall Matt Dillon and his compatriots would converse over meals including stew, chili, steak, barbecue ribs, and apple and pumpkin pie, none of which was fake.

In what appears to be a vintage article from an unnamed publication, posted in the Facebook group The Legacy of Gunsmoke, the writer notes that the food on the show was not only real but extremely palatable — so much so that the cast had to be careful not to gain weight each season. Arness in particular had a prodigious appetite, according to "Gunsmoke"'s prop creator Clem Widrig, "On location I've seen Jim polish off three steaks at lunchtime, then go into a scene where he's supposed to eat stew and clean up three big plates."

Meanwhile, all the beer drank in Dodge City's Long Branch saloon was also authentic, as it was impossible to find anything else that produced the unmistakable foam of draft beer. However, per True West magazine, the whiskey seen in "Gunsmoke" was either tea or colored water.