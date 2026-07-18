Burger King Has A DIY Throwback Inspired By A Short-Lived 2000s Favorite
Burger King has tried to stay ahead of its competitors by offering plenty of unique options over the years, but some of those ideas don't turn into viable mainstays. One of those unfortunate items was BK's cheesy Shake 'em Up Fries, which can be easily DIY'd at home for those who want a quick trip back to the early 2000s.
Shake 'em Up Fries first appeared in 2002 with a concept that was both simple and fun. An order of french fries was accompanied by a packet of cheese powder, which you would then pour into a bag with the fries and shake to deliver a new taste sensation. While Shake 'em Up Fries developed a following, they became a discontinued Burger King menu item just a year after launching.
If you miss the fun of shaking up your meal, you can recreate the experience thanks to a menu hack Burger King posted on its TikTok account. The trick involves buying an order of the chain's Chicken Fries, dropping a container of creamy Zesty Dipping Sauce into the box, and shaking them up. This will naturally provide a whole different kind of snack, but that's where the beauty in the customization lies.
There are lots of different ways to recreate Shake 'em up Fries
Each fast food sauce BK offers will combine in a wholly different way with the Chicken Fries, whether it's the cool creamy tang of Hidden Valley Ranch to the familiar sweetness of honey mustard and the piquant joy of their buffalo sauce. Whatever you think tastes best with the brand's slightly spicy chicken fries will go well here. You can even toss chicken nuggets, french fries or onion rings into the box before shaking it up. Mix several sauces together for an added kick. Burger King introduced Shake 'em Up Fries with a series of ads which encouraged kids to get active and shake their fries in all sorts of ways, such as the "Sub Zero Shake," where you clutched the bag under your chin and shivered as if you were somewhere chilly. So if you want to copy the commercials and shake your Chicken Fries in a fun way, go for it!
A number of posters on r/Zillennials miss the happiness Shake 'em Up Fries used to bring them. "These were my favorite thing ever as a kid and I miss them so much," one user remarked. If you feel the way they do and want a more direct clone of Shake 'Em Up Fries, they can be engineered by buying a bottle of cheese-flavored popcorn topping and shaking it with any order of fresh Burger King Fries.