Burger King Has A DIY Throwback Inspired By A Short-Lived 2000s Favorite

Burger King has tried to stay ahead of its competitors by offering plenty of unique options over the years, but some of those ideas don't turn into viable mainstays. One of those unfortunate items was BK's cheesy Shake 'em Up Fries, which can be easily DIY'd at home for those who want a quick trip back to the early 2000s.

Shake 'em Up Fries first appeared in 2002 with a concept that was both simple and fun. An order of french fries was accompanied by a packet of cheese powder, which you would then pour into a bag with the fries and shake to deliver a new taste sensation. While Shake 'em Up Fries developed a following, they became a discontinued Burger King menu item just a year after launching.

If you miss the fun of shaking up your meal, you can recreate the experience thanks to a menu hack Burger King posted on its TikTok account. The trick involves buying an order of the chain's Chicken Fries, dropping a container of creamy Zesty Dipping Sauce into the box, and shaking them up. This will naturally provide a whole different kind of snack, but that's where the beauty in the customization lies.