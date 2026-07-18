This Fan-Favorite Gas Station Chain Claims To Sell Over 100 Million Hot Dogs Every Year

Whether it's enjoying an authentic Chicago-style hot dog or grabbing a unique North Carolina-style hot dog, few foods are as beloved throughout the U.S. as the tube-shaped processed meat product. Many Americans often prefer convenience when it comes to their meals, as well, so 7-Eleven claiming it sells an astonishing number of hot dogs at its nationwide locations is hardly surprising. But did you know the gas station and convenience store chain allegedly sells over 100 million hot dogs annually?

To be sure, we were a bit taken back by that number; it's a lot of hot dogs, after all. Additionally, while the company stated outright in a 2021 press release that it "sells more than 100 million hot dogs each year," there's no real way to verify the validity of that number (and there doesn't appear to be any more recent information publicly available). But considering how customers view it as one of the best gas station hot dogs — and, well, the fact that hundreds of millions of people live in the U.S. — it's not as unfathomable as it may appear at first glance.

The flavor and texture of 7-Eleven's hot dogs — which are sold in different sizes and variations, like the ¼-pound Big Bite — is certainly a big reason for the item's popularity with consumers. But to sell that many hot dogs every year from a gas station convenience store involves a bit more to entice customers, which appears to be the case at 7-Eleven.