The Ingredients That Make North Carolina-Style Hot Dogs Unique

You may be familiar with the simple boiled New York-style dog with mustard, sauerkraut, and relish, or the elaborate authentic Chicago-style hot dog with its poppy seed bun and a veritable salad of garnishes. However, the North Carolina-style hot dog is a unique and delicious handheld that you might not know.

The North Carolina-style dog is defined by both the weiner itself as well as a hearty combination of toppings. The hot dog itself is a beef-and-pork frank dyed bright red to stand out from the other hot dog styles. The bright red hot dog is placed in a plain bun and topped with a line of mustard, beef chili, diced onions, and coleslaw. A major step up from the veggie garnishes in New York and Chicago dogs, the North Carolina-style dogs essentially make a well-rounded meal out of their toppings. Furthermore, both the chili and the slaw have their own distinct recipes.

Unlike the extravagant bean and beef chilis of Texas with highly complex seasoning blends, the chili for North Carolina hot dogs is more like a ground beef meat sauce seasoned with ketchup, mustard, vinegar, and chili powder. The coleslaw is equally simple, consisting of green cabbage, mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar, salt, and pepper. The tangy, creamy, cooling taste of the coleslaw, spicy umami of the beef chili, and sharp aromatic crunch of the onions are a winning combination and proudly sold, served, and enjoyed at restaurants and backyard cookouts all around the Carolinas.

