The 90/90 Decluttering Rule That Will Change How You Organize Your Kitchen

No matter how big our total living space, we always seem to fill it with more things than we are able to find room for. Kitchens seem especially prone to this issue, because it is one of the most trafficked areas of a home, is used multiple times a day by all members of a household, and also just contains the largest amount of items that can potentially be used in any given visit to the space. All that to say that kitchens are prone to becoming a haven for clutter, the kind of clutter that it can feel overwhelming to deal with.

Enter the 90/90 decluttering rule, which states that anything in your kitchen that you either haven't used in the last 90 days, or don't plan to use in the next 90 days, should go. That doesn't necessarily mean you should trash it entirely, or even necessarily put it in deep storage. Especially if it is an essential kitchen tool every kitchen must have. But if an item fails the 90/90 test, at the very least, it shouldn't stay permanently living on your countertops or otherwise out in the open. If they are things you want to at least keep handy somewhere in the kitchen, they should be stored in cabinets you don't access as often, and put behind more commonly used items like toasters and blenders.