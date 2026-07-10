Consumer Reports Found Arsenic In All 52 Rice Products It Tested — Here's What They Say Needs To Happen Next

If rice is a staple in your kitchen, a recent Consumer Reports investigation may have you rethinking your next serving. The independent organization, which evaluates consumer goods, tested 52 rice products to assess arsenic levels, as well as to determine the best way to wash and prepare rice to reduce the risk of toxicity. Because rice is grown in paddies, or flooded fields, studies have found that it absorbs natural arsenic from the soil at 10 times the rate of other grains. Both white and brown rice may contain troubling arsenic levels, though brown carries a much higher risk.

In the Consumer Reports study, investigators found all 142 samples of rice tested contained arsenic, along with cadmium and mercury. Arsenic is a chemical element called a metalloid. It occurs naturally in soil, water, and air, but can be toxic if consumed in large amounts. Arsenic exists in two forms: inorganic, a highly toxic form found in groundwater and rocks; and organic, naturally occurring in seafood and plants in less harmful amounts.

The FDA regulates arsenic levels in some foods and has established acceptable levels for certain products like infant rice cereal, which cannot exceed 100 parts per billion (ppb) for inorganic arsenic. However, the FDA doesn't set limits for all rice products, and any exposure to inorganic arsenic carries risks. The Consumer Reports investigation discovered that several samples of the rice products tested averaged inorganic arsenic levels higher than the 100 ppb mark. "In 42% of the products, the average inorganic arsenic levels were high enough that an adult eating just one serving a day over time would have a significantly increased risk for skin cancer, bladder cancer, and type 2 diabetes," said James E. Rogers, director of food safety at Consumer Reports, in an article outlining the findings.