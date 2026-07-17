Turn Cabbage Into The Ultimate Main Course By Giving It The 'Marry Me' Treatment

Between a 1970s no-bake cake called "the next best thing to Robert Redford" and a 1980s roasted chicken meal referred to as "engagement chicken," hyperbolic recipe names have predated viral video by decades. "Marry me" chicken gained traction on TikTok with a recipe that paired tender poultry and fragrant aromatics in a creamy and rich sundried tomato sauce. You can give the marry me treatment to more than just chicken, though. Take inspiration from the basic ingredients to bulk up a side of cabbage into a delightful main course.

Interestingly, "marry me chicken" was the top Google recipe searched for in 2022, and its popularity has only grown. Cabbage makes an ideal base for a vegetable-forward version of this meal that's both delicious and nutritious. The basics of any marry me recipe call for a sauce made with cream, Parmesan cheese, Italian herbs, and sundried tomatoes; however, you can always swap in dairy-free ingredients to make it more accessible.

Typically, this main course begins by chopping the cabbage into wedges and pan-searing before setting the pieces aside to prepare the creamy tomato sauce. Once the sauce has combined and simmered on the stovetop, add everything to an oven-safe baking dish, spooning the sauce over the seared cabbage wedges, and baking until the cabbage becomes tender and the marry me sauce thickens. This alone is enough to inspire a desire for nuptials while leaving plenty of room for even more culinary creativity.