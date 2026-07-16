Not Culligan, Not ZeroWater: Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Water Filter Pitcher

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If you drink purified water, then it's important to make sure you're investing in a high-quality filter. A good one will typically trap chemicals and germs in two ways: through the use of carbon, which attracts contaminants, and a physical net-like trap. However, a cheaper, uncertified filter might fail to remove chlorine from water, while also leaching microplastics into your water. If you're looking for a new pitcher, Consumer Reports has a lot of recommendations, and its highest-rated one is pretty affordable: the Brita Denali with Elite Water Filter Pitcher.

This high-tech Brita pitcher promises to remove 99 percent of lead present in tap water and reduce 30 other contaminants like pesticides, industrial chemicals, and asbestos. It has a built-in SmartLight indicator that will tell you when it's time to change the filter, and it fits up to six cups of water. The filters should also last up to six months.

The pitcher scored highly in a range of lab tests conducted by Consumer Reports. The tests analyzed the flavor and odor of the water after it had been filtered, as well as flow rate. The team also tested the pitcher for clogging and found that it was less likely to slow down before the cartridge is due for replacement. Overall, the Brita Denali with Elite filter pitcher was found to produce cleaner, fresher-tasting water in very little time, and its score was higher than that of other top competitors like Culligan ZeroWater.