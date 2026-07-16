Not Culligan, Not ZeroWater: Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Water Filter Pitcher
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If you drink purified water, then it's important to make sure you're investing in a high-quality filter. A good one will typically trap chemicals and germs in two ways: through the use of carbon, which attracts contaminants, and a physical net-like trap. However, a cheaper, uncertified filter might fail to remove chlorine from water, while also leaching microplastics into your water. If you're looking for a new pitcher, Consumer Reports has a lot of recommendations, and its highest-rated one is pretty affordable: the Brita Denali with Elite Water Filter Pitcher.
This high-tech Brita pitcher promises to remove 99 percent of lead present in tap water and reduce 30 other contaminants like pesticides, industrial chemicals, and asbestos. It has a built-in SmartLight indicator that will tell you when it's time to change the filter, and it fits up to six cups of water. The filters should also last up to six months.
The pitcher scored highly in a range of lab tests conducted by Consumer Reports. The tests analyzed the flavor and odor of the water after it had been filtered, as well as flow rate. The team also tested the pitcher for clogging and found that it was less likely to slow down before the cartridge is due for replacement. Overall, the Brita Denali with Elite filter pitcher was found to produce cleaner, fresher-tasting water in very little time, and its score was higher than that of other top competitors like Culligan ZeroWater.
A closer look at how the Brita Denali compares to its closest rivals
The Culligan 12-Cup Pitcher with ZeroWater technology ranked second on Consumer Reports' list. It performed similarly in tests, but the lack of a filter-life indicator set its score back slightly. The ZeroWater Ready-Pour 10-Cup pitcher received a score lower on the mid-range scale. It performed well in the clogging and flow rate tests, but the taste and smell weren't as good.
If you want to try out the Brita Elite pitcher, you can buy one from Walmart for $30.59, as of the time of this writing. Customers have rated the product highly, with one writing in a review, "We have city water that contains a lot of chemicals and lead from the river. This has allowed us to drink fresh water with minimal containment. It's better tasting and no smell." Another said, "No more buying cases of water. This filtration system works easily. Even though we have a whole house filter on our well, this beauty gives us peace of mind."
According to users, the filters are easy to change, and the pitcher fits easily in the refrigerator. The only issues seem to be with its durability regarding cracking, and some report a flimsy handle. Larger households might want a bigger pitcher, like the Culligan alternative recommended by Consumer Reports with 12 cups. Finally, keep in mind that filtering water doesn't necessarily make it safe to drink, so just do your homework before deciding that a pitcher is your preferred way to consume H₂O.