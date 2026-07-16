This Chick-Fil-A Ordering Hack Is So Good It'll Be Your New Fast Food Go-To
Chick-fil-A is known for having a not-so-secret menu of recommended hacks to make things a little more interesting on your next visit to the chain. These brand-approved hacks, along with various other customer creations, have made for a tasty collection of Chick-fil-A hacks to try — and we tried seven of them. Our favorite? One of the five brand-approved hacks: buffalo chicken mac and cheese.
Our taste tester combined mac and cheese with buffalo sauce and topped it with grilled chicken nuggets. The result? A classic combo that delivered on creamy mac, tangy buffalo sauce, and charred chicken. The official menu hack, listed on the Chick-fil-A website, actually recommends mixing in some ranch dressing, and many fans online agree.
In one Reddit post showing a plate of Chick-fil-A Buffalo Mac and cheese, one commenter said, "I've done that and it's delicious! I had to put some ranch in mine too!" On another Reddit post, a self-proclaimed Chick-fil-A employee said, "Just had this for break food. Bowl of Mac and cheese, tear or cut the nuggets into pieces, and pour the Buffalo sauce over it." With someone piping in, "Add ranch too."
How to elevate the buffalo chicken Mac and cheese hack even more
This is not a new or particularly mysterious Chick-fil-A menu hack. You can choose grilled or breaded chicken nuggets for your buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Our tester thought the dish would have been improved with a packet of hot sauce mixed in for more heat. And it turns out there are other modifications out there, too.
While there is a small dispute online on which is better mixed in with the Chick-fil-A mac and cheese — buffalo or BBQ sauce — we say why not use both? Balance the zesty flavors of buffalo with the sweetness of the honey-roasted BBQ sauce. Do you like things spicy? Add the sweet and spicy sriracha to the mix instead, or ask for the aforementioned hot sauce. While the garden herb ranch is recommended, the avocado-lime ranch dressing would also be the perfect mix-in. According to Chick-fil-A, the buffalo and sweet & sour Polynesian dipping sauces also go together beautifully.
Want more protein and crunch? Order the 3-count chicken strips instead of chicken nuggets, and make it a meal with a large side of Mac and cheese. Then, add extra cheese sauce, and opt for the bacon crumbles for an over-the-top buffalo Mac filled with cheesy, smoky, spicy goodness.