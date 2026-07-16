This Chick-Fil-A Ordering Hack Is So Good It'll Be Your New Fast Food Go-To

Chick-fil-A is known for having a not-so-secret menu of recommended hacks to make things a little more interesting on your next visit to the chain. These brand-approved hacks, along with various other customer creations, have made for a tasty collection of Chick-fil-A hacks to try — and we tried seven of them. Our favorite? One of the five brand-approved hacks: buffalo chicken mac and cheese.

Our taste tester combined mac and cheese with buffalo sauce and topped it with grilled chicken nuggets. The result? A classic combo that delivered on creamy mac, tangy buffalo sauce, and charred chicken. The official menu hack, listed on the Chick-fil-A website, actually recommends mixing in some ranch dressing, and many fans online agree.

In one Reddit post showing a plate of Chick-fil-A Buffalo Mac and cheese, one commenter said, "I've done that and it's delicious! I had to put some ranch in mine too!" On another Reddit post, a self-proclaimed Chick-fil-A employee said, "Just had this for break food. Bowl of Mac and cheese, tear or cut the nuggets into pieces, and pour the Buffalo sauce over it." With someone piping in, "Add ranch too."