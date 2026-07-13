Do This To Your DiGiorno Frozen Pizza Before Baking For 10X The Flavor

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If you often grab a DiGiorno frozen pizza from the freezer on a busy weeknight, or any day you're just too tired to cook, you're definitely not alone. Although they make for a convenient hot meal, frozen pizzas can leave a little (or a lot) to be desired when it comes to flavor. That's why we're big fans of seriously amping up the taste of our DiGiorno frozen pizzas by adding seasoning before it goes in the oven. This simple tip will take your so-so dinner to something almost passable as homemade.

Additional seasoning for frozen pizza doesn't have to be complicated. Over on Reddit, many agree that this is the only way to go. "Frozen pizza gets an instant upgrade with oregano, basil, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, or a light sprinkle of Parmesan," one person shared. Another commenter agreed, saying, "For frozen or premade pizzas I brush the crust with olive oil to help it brown/crisp. Then I'll add some toppings, seasonings like garlic/onion powder and oregano."

Frozen pizzas are typically a pretty basic combination of sauce, salty meat, and cheese, so adding these umami, herby, and spicy notes is important if you want to add depth of flavor. A quick brush of olive oil helps the seasonings stick to the crust, plus crisps it up. In our list of 14 ways to elevate frozen pizza, we also recommend adding extra cheese. Be sure to check out our frozen pizzas ranked worst to best if you're wondering which brands to look for, or the expert tips we got on choosing a frozen pizza.