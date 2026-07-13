Do This To Your DiGiorno Frozen Pizza Before Baking For 10X The Flavor
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If you often grab a DiGiorno frozen pizza from the freezer on a busy weeknight, or any day you're just too tired to cook, you're definitely not alone. Although they make for a convenient hot meal, frozen pizzas can leave a little (or a lot) to be desired when it comes to flavor. That's why we're big fans of seriously amping up the taste of our DiGiorno frozen pizzas by adding seasoning before it goes in the oven. This simple tip will take your so-so dinner to something almost passable as homemade.
Additional seasoning for frozen pizza doesn't have to be complicated. Over on Reddit, many agree that this is the only way to go. "Frozen pizza gets an instant upgrade with oregano, basil, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, or a light sprinkle of Parmesan," one person shared. Another commenter agreed, saying, "For frozen or premade pizzas I brush the crust with olive oil to help it brown/crisp. Then I'll add some toppings, seasonings like garlic/onion powder and oregano."
Frozen pizzas are typically a pretty basic combination of sauce, salty meat, and cheese, so adding these umami, herby, and spicy notes is important if you want to add depth of flavor. A quick brush of olive oil helps the seasonings stick to the crust, plus crisps it up. In our list of 14 ways to elevate frozen pizza, we also recommend adding extra cheese. Be sure to check out our frozen pizzas ranked worst to best if you're wondering which brands to look for, or the expert tips we got on choosing a frozen pizza.
Get creative with seasonings depending on which DiGiorno pizza you choose
The majority of DiGiorno pizzas are either pepperoni, four cheese, supreme, or some kind of meat combo. The meat lovers, three- or four-meat, and Italian meat trio are all similar in that they contain pepperoni, salami, sausage, and sometimes crumbled beef. These, along with plain pepperoni, would benefit from a blend of dried Italian herbs. As mentioned, grated Parmesan, Asiago, Parmigiano-Reggiano, or any other aged, salty cheese would bring an umami punch. Speaking of umami, dried porcini mushroom powder is known for being the ultimate umami bomb, so a generous sprinkle of that on any frozen pizza would be welcome. McCormick even makes a dried mushroom and onion blend called Umami Seasoning.
For something like the four cheese pizza, the options are literally endless. How about zesty dried ranch seasoning before the cook, then a drizzle of sweet barbecue sauce afterward? Sprinkle on a packet of taco seasoning, then top it with hot sauce and cilantro once out of the oven. You could even use everything bagel seasoning, making sure to get plenty on the oil-brushed crust, then top with pickled red onion after baking.
If DiGiorno's rising crust Hawaiian pizza is your go-to, things can get really interesting. We'd recommend seasoning it with Tajín before it goes in the oven. This Mexican condiment is a zingy combo of mild chili, lime, and sea salt, which would play nicely with the sweet pineapple and salty ham. A nice dusting of chipotle powder would also elevate a frozen Hawaiian pizza with heat and smoky flavor. Throw some fresh basil on before serving, and you've got a vibrant, flavorful pizza that no one will know came from the freezer.