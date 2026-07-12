This Mexican Iced Tea Made From Pink Flowers Is A Refreshing Summer Must-Have
It's bright, floral, shockingly pink, and it might just be your new favorite summer drink. Té de bugambilia, or bougainvillea tea, is an oh-so-refreshing drink that has long been enjoyed in Mexico and other parts of Latin America. Made by steeping the papery, petal-like leaves around the plant's tiny white flower, the herbal infusion is popular both as a refreshing iced drink and a traditional home remedy.
Bougainvillea is native to South America but is deeply rooted (pun intended) in Mexican landscapes. The most colorful part of the plant isn't actually the flower itself, but modified leaves called bracts. These vibrant magenta, pink, purple, and red bracts were introduced to the region centuries ago as an ornamental plant, but today it has a second life in folk medicine practices. In Mexico, bougainvillea tea is prepared as a comforting beverage, especially during cold and flu season. Like so many types of herbal teas, it's hydrating, naturally caffeine-free, and a healthy alternative to sugary beverages.
Bougainvillea tea is popular because its pleasantly mild taste is easily customized to whatever you're craving. The light floral flavor has subtle earthy notes and pairs well with ingredients like cinnamon, honey, ginger, or lemon. If you want to make the tea at home, you'll need to take some precautionary steps, just like you would when cooking with any edible plant. Be absolutely certain you've identified the plant correctly and it hasn't been treated with pesticides. Avoid collecting flowers from roadsides or ornamental landscaping where chemical treatment might have been applied.
Bougainvillea tea can be made from fresh or dried bracts
Once you've secured your harvest, gently rinse the bracts under cool water to remove any dust, debris, or bugs that hitched a ride. Make sure no stems or thorns are going in, as those can cause skin irritation. You'll also want to toss the actual flower, which is that tiny white bloom nestled inside the bracts. It can make the tea turn out bitter.
Most recipes call for using about one heaping cup of leaves per two cups of water, but you can adjust depending on how strong you like your tea. Bring the water to a gentle boil before adding the cleaned bracts. Steep for about 10 minutes, until the water has taken on a delicate pink or rosy hue, depending on which color you sprang for. Strain out the bracts before serving. In the video below, the TikTok user adds honey and lemon slices to her iced tea, made from dried bougainvillea.
@anatovarnelson
Who knows what this is?! This is Bugambilia. Bougainvillea is a genus of thorny tropical vines, bushes, and trees native to South America. Known for its paper-like, brightly colored, leaf-like bracts that surround tiny white flowers, it symbolizes welcoming hospitality, peace, passion, and resilience. Some key benefits: Respiratory and Cough Relief Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Digestive and Blood Sugar Support To consume, the colorful bracts (the petal-like leaves) and young flowers are typically boiled in water to make tea, often sweetened with honey. Always exercise caution, as the stems and thorns can cause skin irritation. Consult a healthcare provider before using it to treat specific medical conditions, particularly if pregnant. – Google No measuring needed, this one is super simple.
Bougainvillea isn't the only pretty flower you can transform into a colorful beverage. Butterfly pea flower extract is used as an FDA-approved food coloring ingredient in anything from colorful cocktails to color-changing lemonade. When brewed, it turns water into a brilliant blue, but when an acid like lemon is added, the color shifts to violet. Chamomile is another floral ingredient you can add to iced teas for a mild, sweet taste. If you're searching for naturally caffeine-free drinks this summer, just look to the flowers blooming around you.