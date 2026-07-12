This Mexican Iced Tea Made From Pink Flowers Is A Refreshing Summer Must-Have

It's bright, floral, shockingly pink, and it might just be your new favorite summer drink. Té de bugambilia, or bougainvillea tea, is an oh-so-refreshing drink that has long been enjoyed in Mexico and other parts of Latin America. Made by steeping the papery, petal-like leaves around the plant's tiny white flower, the herbal infusion is popular both as a refreshing iced drink and a traditional home remedy.

Bougainvillea is native to South America but is deeply rooted (pun intended) in Mexican landscapes. The most colorful part of the plant isn't actually the flower itself, but modified leaves called bracts. These vibrant magenta, pink, purple, and red bracts were introduced to the region centuries ago as an ornamental plant, but today it has a second life in folk medicine practices. In Mexico, bougainvillea tea is prepared as a comforting beverage, especially during cold and flu season. Like so many types of herbal teas, it's hydrating, naturally caffeine-free, and a healthy alternative to sugary beverages.

Bougainvillea tea is popular because its pleasantly mild taste is easily customized to whatever you're craving. The light floral flavor has subtle earthy notes and pairs well with ingredients like cinnamon, honey, ginger, or lemon. If you want to make the tea at home, you'll need to take some precautionary steps, just like you would when cooking with any edible plant. Be absolutely certain you've identified the plant correctly and it hasn't been treated with pesticides. Avoid collecting flowers from roadsides or ornamental landscaping where chemical treatment might have been applied.