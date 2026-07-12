Does Canned Soup Stay Good Until The End Of Time? Or Does It Actually Expire?

Whether in the realm of dystopian science fiction or the real-world precautions undertaken by the "prepper" community, you may be familiar with the image of an emergency bunker or shelter stocked with canned goods in anticipation of some disaster that renders the outside unsafe for months, years, or longer. The assumption undergirding this is that canned foods like soup will last pretty much indefinitely, and can therefore sustain those forced to rely on them for as long as necessary. But will canned soup really stay good until the end of time, or does it actually expire? The answer is complicated.

If you've examined a can of soup recently, you may think that soup lasting forever is a myth — after all, many canned soups have an expiration date on the label. However, this is one of the rare cases where paying heed to the expiration date is not strictly necessary. On its official website, the global canned soup giant Campbell's, which created its first soup in a jar in 1895, advises to consume its products before the "Best Used By" date to "ensure the best flavor, texture and overall quality." However, Campbell's Australia website further explains that all of its canned soups have a shelf-life of more than two years, adding, "Rest assured that our canned food — including soups — are safe and tasty to eat for many years due to the way the food is cooked, right in the can."

According to food safety experts, expiration dates on canned foods like soup are there to suggest when the contents will be best-tasting, rather than as indicators of safety. How long a canned soup will last depends on its acidity, as high-acid canned foods can maintain quality for roughly 18 months past their expiration date, whereas low-acid foods may stay good for two to five years.