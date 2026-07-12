The 1906 Best-Selling Book About Meatpacking That Horrified Americans

There have been a number of non-fiction books that exposed shocking details about the food industry. For instance, Eric Schlosser's "Fast Food Nation" — which was later adapted into one of the best food movies – revealed how the mass production of low-cost food products had fundamentally changed the way Americans eat. But few food authors can claim to have forced the U.S. government into action in quite the same way Upton Sinclair could with "The Jungle."

Just before "The Jungle" was published — but after the publication of Sinclair's original articles — Theodore Roosevelt was already in the process of backing laws that guided food safety. After a few meetings with Sinclair, Roosevelt sent investigators to meatpacking plants to confirm Sinclair's findings. The investigators not only corroborated everything Sinclair had written, but they said things were actually even worse than the book described. On June 30, 1906, the U.S.'s first-ever comprehensive food safety laws were signed into law.

Unfortunately, it would take another 61 years for those laws to fully take effect. The regulations, as they were originally written, left a lot of room for loopholes. And though he was among the presidents with bizarre eating habits — namely, having a dedicated Fresca button installed in the Oval Office due to his frequent consumption of the soft drink — President Lyndon B. Johnson closed those loopholes with the 1967 signing of the Wholesome Meat act. He invited a then-89-year old Sinclair to the White House to mark the occasion.