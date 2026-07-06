Review: This Spicy New Jeni's Ice Cream Flavor Is The 2026 Scoop Of The Summer
We're officially in the heat of summer, and staying cool is everyone's top priority. Even in my beloved Pacific Northwest, the heat seems a little unrelenting (and it doesn't help that most houses up here don't have AC!). My top priority right now is staying cool, and I employ numerous hacks to that end, from relying on my faithful swamp cooler to shamelessly indulging in as much ice cream as my little heart desires.
Currently sitting in my freezer are, to be quite honest, too many brands to count. I have more Graeter's flavors than I know what to do with, especially given the newest additions to my collection: a trio of pints just released by Jeni's. Considering how obsessed I was with the brand's Bridgerton ice cream flavors and the fact that one in this lineup is based on my favorite summer dessert, my expectations are understandably high. Will the brand hold up? Keep reading to find out!
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
I'll always have pretty high expectations when it comes to Jeni's. I know the brand is capable of great, novel inventions — if you ever got your hands on a pint of its Everything Bagel ice cream, you know exactly what I'm talking about. So, I won't judge the three newest pints lightly. With every new release, Jeni's seems to set the bar higher for itself. It's an admirable feat, but one does wonder when the brand will reach the peak of its capabilities.
The flavors in this lineup are bright, fun, and as summery as can be: Hibiscus Chili Punch, Strawberry Pretzel Pie, and Campfire S'mores. A foreboding trio, to be sure — I'm almost a little trepidatious at the thought of trying one. I'm sure I'll get through it, though. Let's see how they fare.
Taste test: Strawberry Pretzel Pie
I'm a massive fan of strawberry pretzel salad. Sure, it's a vintage Midwestern staple, but it fully deserves a place on the modern barbecue dessert table. I was thrilled to see this in the lineup of Jeni's summer flavors, and I'm happy to report it didn't disappoint.
The strawberry pretzel flavor is abundant, and it took me right back to my childhood. It's not heavy-handed by any means; rather, it's light, unassuming, and decadent, just like its famous namesake dessert. The pie crust pieces add a nice toothsome touch to the ice cream, but strawberry keeps it from being heavy, and the base even tastes a little malty. I was thoroughly pleased with this one — if strawberry pretzel salad is one of your favorite old-timey desserts, you will be, too.
Taste test: Hibiscus Chili Punch
If I had to single one flavor of the trio out for being the most surprising and unique, it would without a doubt be Jeni's Hibiscus Chili Punch. I don't know what possessed the brand to make a spicy ice cream, but it really worked here, and eating this was a whole new experience.
The hot-and-cold dichotomy was a brilliant idea. Hibiscus takes over most of the bite to give off an intensely bright, floral, refreshing vibe; then, towards the middle of the bite, you get hit with heat from the chili. It's really a strange combination at first, but I was instantly endeared to it. Moreover, the texture of the sorbet was incredibly smooth and not the least bit icy. All of which is to say that, much to my surprise, I loved this one.
Taste test: Campfire S'mores
Campfire S'mores was perhaps the most underwhelming of the trio to me, but I still loved it — it just didn't wholly give off that nostalgic s'mores appeal that I was expecting. I'd say this tasted the least like its namesake. Will it disappoint s'mores fans? Not as long as you go in with reasonable expectations. I think that, without being labeled as a "s'mores" flavor, it would be a surefire hit.
My favorite element of the flavor was its pockets of fudge — they were dark and decadent, and gave the pint a very playful feel. I didn't get much graham cracker flavor from the solid pieces in the ice cream, though, and any sense of marshmallow was very subtle. If I were tasting it blind, I probably wouldn't identify it as s'mores immediately. Still, it tasted great and fit the summer camping theme effortlessly.
Final thoughts
Congratulations, Jeni's — you've done it yet again, and it seems your genius isn't waning the slightest bit. If you want a refreshing, cold treat that screams "summer," any (or all!) of these would be great buys — as long as you temper your expectations about Campfire S'mores.
If you have to choose only one, pick wisely. Hibiscus Chili Punch should be your buy if you want something that'll really knock your socks off, while Strawberry Pretzel Pie is for fans of the classics. Campfire S'mores should be enjoyed by chocolate lovers and is a sure-fire crowd-pleaser if you're unsure about the other two. However you proceed, do so with a pint of ice cream in hand; and if it's not Jeni's, you're probably doing it wrong.
Price, availability, and nutrition
The trio launched on July 2 and will only be around for a limited time, so buy them if you see them. They're currently available to order through Jeni's website (you can get five pints for $79) as well as in local Jeni's scoop shops.
Each pint contains three servings. One serving of Campfire S'mores has 370 calories, 19 grams of fat, 36 grams of carbs, and 5 grams of protein. One serving of Hibiscus Chili Punch has 220 calories, no fat, 57 grams of carbs, and no protein. Finally, one serving of Strawberry Pretzel Pie has 360 calories, 22 grams of fat, 42 grams of carbs, and 5 grams of protein.