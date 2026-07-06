Review: This Spicy New Jeni's Ice Cream Flavor Is The 2026 Scoop Of The Summer

We're officially in the heat of summer, and staying cool is everyone's top priority. Even in my beloved Pacific Northwest, the heat seems a little unrelenting (and it doesn't help that most houses up here don't have AC!). My top priority right now is staying cool, and I employ numerous hacks to that end, from relying on my faithful swamp cooler to shamelessly indulging in as much ice cream as my little heart desires.

Currently sitting in my freezer are, to be quite honest, too many brands to count. I have more Graeter's flavors than I know what to do with, especially given the newest additions to my collection: a trio of pints just released by Jeni's. Considering how obsessed I was with the brand's Bridgerton ice cream flavors and the fact that one in this lineup is based on my favorite summer dessert, my expectations are understandably high. Will the brand hold up? Keep reading to find out!

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.