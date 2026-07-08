The Simple Cooler Trick That Keeps Summer Snacks Cold For Hours

The success of a summer outing is often contingent on the coolness of your cooler. After a long day out on the beach or in a park, have you ever reached in for a crisp bottle of water and found a watery ice cube soup instead? We're here to help! Of all the expert tips to help keep your food cold during summer excursions, this one is probably the easiest: just pack it completely full.

Why does a packed cooler stay cool for longer? Well, according to the second law of thermodynamics, heat will always flow naturally from warmer objects to cooler objects. Likewise, heat will naturally find its way into cooler spaces and warm it up over time. When you think of a half-empty cooler, it's not actually empty–it's full of air. And every time you open the lid, the hot outside air will always come in, displacing the cold air, and melt your ice faster. So essentially, the more free space there is in your cooler, the faster it'll warm up throughout the day.

The solution to this is packing your cooler to the top. This minimizes the amount of air pockets inside, so there's no space for hot air to sneak in. Ultimately, overpacking your cooler is the secret to cold food and drinks all day.