The Customer Self-Checkout Habit That Never Fails To Annoy Workers

Are you on team self-checkout, or do you believe the entire self-checkout concept is a big ol' fail? It may just depend on whether you would rather scan your produce and snacks in peace — and risk a machine going haywire — or have to interact with a staff member. While there are nay-sayers who hate self-checkout, it's fair to say that this automated checkout process is unlikely to go away soon — and neither are the grievances that staff members have with customers who use these machines improperly.

Store staff have taken to social media to share the most common mistakes they see people making with self-checkout and vent their frustrations. In a post on Reddit entitled, "Why do people refuse to read the screens at self checkout?" one staff member voiced their concern with shoppers not reading the prompts at checkout and calling staff over for assistance. "Drives me absolutely nuts," they said.

Folks in the comment section shared similar experiences and frustrations. "It's not only reading. Ours actually verbally tell you what to do over and over again and they still don't know what to do," said another Reddit user. Not only does this force a staff member to abandon their post and try to help the customer — further delaying other customers from checking out — but it can also stress them out, especially when customers become irate.