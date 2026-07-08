Sizzle Steak: What To Know About This Affordable Cut And Best Cooking Tips

For many cooks, figuring out what sizzle steak is is the first question that needs to be answered. While sizzle steak isn't a new cut of beef, it is a relatively new term used by butchers and grocery stores for steaks that are sliced thin for quick cooking. It's affordable because it's typically cut from the bottom sirloin or the round. These are less expensive cuts because they are not generally tender. "Sizzle steak is a great option for home cooks looking for a budget-friendly, versatile cut that delivers bold beef flavor with minimal prep time," says chef Dagan Lynn.

Tenderness in beef cuts is determined by where on the cow it's cut from. Beef cut from muscles that do little work, like those along the back, is more tender than beef cut from areas like the legs and shoulders, where the muscles are moved frequently. These muscles are tougher because that movement produces more connective tissue and muscle fibers. Slicing the steaks thinly and cooking them fast counteracts the meat's natural toughness so the final result is deliciously tender.