Not Five Guys Or Culver's: This Is The Least-Affordable Fast Food Burger Chain
Fast food lovers might equate snagging a hamburger and fries with cheap and fast cuisine, but it turns out that dining at some beloved franchises might cost you a pretty penny. The chain that's the most expensive to dine at is Shake Shack — but not because of the actual cost of their burgers.
At Shake Shack, a simple Single will cost you only $6.99 (prices taken from a Rhode Island location), but things start to get more expensive as you pour on the toppings. Lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles won't cost you any extra, but going beyond the basics adds up quickly. For example, including avocado will cost you $1.99, as will layering on bacon. Even getting a gluten-free bun will tack on an additional $.99. A simple side of fries will inflate the cost by $4, and adding on one of Shake Shack's signature milkshakes will increase the bill by $6, which goes up if the drink is a seasonal or limited edition beverage. While the initial burger isn't too expensive, it's the extras that end up costing so much.
Compare that to eateries like Five Guys, where a smaller Little Burger (prices taken from a Rhode Island location) comes in at $7.19. It might sound more expensive at first, but nearly all of the toppings you can pile on top of your beef patty are 100% free, including many toppings that aren't available at other chains, such as jalapeño peppers and grilled onions. Your basic Culver's ButterBurger, meanwhile, is only $4.69, with mostly free toppings (prices taken from a Florida location).
Shake Shack's fries give you the most bang for your buck
The ultimate cost difference between these expensive burger chains is the value of their french fries, and a recent survey strongly favors Shake Shack. A 2026 cost rundown of quick service burger places by NetCredit states that you get more value per ounce from the Shack; though an order of crinkle cut fries costs $4 a serving, that evens out to $.40 an ounce. Since the chain tends to give at least 6 ounces of fries per order, that makes them a financially wise purchase. But Culver's and Five Guys are right behind them when it comes to providing a lot of spuds for a teeny chunk of change, in second and third place, respectively. It's also important to note that when it comes to overall value Shake Shack lands in seventh place on NetCredit's list. Culver's ranks one slot above them at sixth and Five Guys lands in 14th place.
Those who would rather save even more cash while enjoying that beefy Shake Shake flavor at home can always make their classic cheeseburger at home with a simple recipe. It all depends on how thick your wallet is — and if you're hungry for a richer bank account or a full stomach.