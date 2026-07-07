There's No Need For A Microwave: This Heats Rotisserie Chicken 10X Better

Returning leftovers to something texturally palatable is genuinely challenging, and a lot can go wrong: Meat can dry out or turn rubbery, sauces can separate or make things soggy, and once-delicate layers can collapse into sad mush. Microwaves are fast and convenient, but reheating your rotisserie chicken with a more old-school method — a cast iron Dutch oven warmed up in the big oven — will give you a better bite. Every ingredient responds differently to a second round of heat, and lean proteins like rotisserie chicken can be especially unforgiving.

Chicken meat is comprised, in part, of bundled proteins, and when it's cooked, those proteins unfold and reorganize before the wet, translucent muscle coagulates into the firm, opaque texture we want in cooked meat. Those tightening muscle fibers squeeze out some of the water they hold, and every time you apply heat, more moisture is lost. When heat approaches too aggressively, the proteins tighten faster, expelling moisture before it has a chance to redistribute through the meat, which is how would-be tender, juicy chicken turns dry.

The trick with reheating is to raise the temperature enough to make the meat enjoyable again, without forcing the proteins to contract any more than absolutely necessary. A Dutch oven is well suited to that balancing act — it's why they're often used to roast chickens from scratch, actually. In an oven, the thick cast iron material absorbs, then holds onto and emits heat slowly and evenly. Add a splash of chicken stock or water, keep the lid on, and you'll create a perfectly humid cooking environment that lightly steams the meat, which limits moisture loss as the chicken warms.