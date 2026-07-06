Stop Wiping Nonstick Pans With Paper Towels, Because You're Only Ruining Them

As beguilingly convenient as they are in the kitchen, there are many common mistakes people tend to make with nonstick pans, from applying too much heat to using them with abrasive metal utensils that can cause damage to the coated surface. You're probably aware of some of these and do your best to avoid them — so much so, you may be overlooking a deceptively simple error. When it comes to wiping down your cookware, do you instinctive reach for that handy roll of paper kitchen towel? You're not alone; the United States goes through more of the stuff than any other nation, and you may be shocked by how much cash you can save by quitting paper towels. Nevertheless, that's not the only reason to resist this domestic staple. You need to stop wiping your nonstick pans with paper towels, as you're only going to ruin them.

This may seem counter-intuitive. Surely a paper towel's absorbency makes them perfect for drying off a wet pan or soaking up leftover grease? And isn't it soft and un-abrasive? Don't be fooled. Paper towels are inefficient when it comes to the more persistent kinds of grease that may be leftover in your pan after cooking, often simply just moving it around instead of soaking it up. Once you've noticed this, you may find yourself scrubbing away at this greasy residue more vigorously. Unfortunately, this will likely do harm to the coating that makes the pan nonstick in the first place, cutting down its useable lifespan. Additionally, a paper towel may leave behind minute traces of food that, while you may not see them, could start to burn the next time you use the pan.