What's The Average Lifespan Of A Tomato Plant?

Many plants grown by home gardeners are annuals, living out their bountiful lives at a breakneck pace and not surviving longer than a year. Annuals include watermelons and certain types of squashes and beans. Gardeners often treat tomatoes the same way, so the average tomato plant only lives for one growing season, which is around 8 to 12 months. With the right care, though, this (technically) perennial plant can keep producing tomatoes for up to 7 years.

Commercially available tomato plants are broadly split into two types: indeterminate and determinate. Indeterminate varieties steadily grow new vines throughout the growing season, gradually producing fruit the entire time, whereas determinate plants grow to be a few feet tall and produce one batch of fruit all at once. While most people only grow tomatoes for one season, some home gardeners have found that even determinate tomatoes can easily live for over a year, given the right growing conditions.

Exactly how long any tomato plant will live depends on several different factors, with the biggest being temperature — tomatoes fare poorly in cold weather, and frost will kill them. This means that if you're growing tomatoes in a hot climate, it might be easier to keep them alive. But that's not to say you can't "overwinter" your tomatoes if you live somewhere colder, especially if you have a greenhouse to keep them in.