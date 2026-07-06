Change Up Your Classic French Toast With This Mouthwatering (And Easy) Butter Swap

French toast is quite delicious in its true form with crunchy edges, the essence of cinnamon, and plenty of maple syrup in every bite. It's also true that French toast can be even more delicious with various other toppings that upgrade the sweet breakfast treat. Out of the ways you can really amp up French toast, we think swapping the bottled maple syrup for honey butter might be one of the best ways to do it.

Think about it: Honey butter equally showcases the sweetness of honey and richness of butter. Depending on the type of honey (and how much of it you use), its sweetness can be mild or more extreme compared to maple syrup. When you whisk the honey and butter together, the ingredients transform into a whipped-like topping that's nearly as easy as pouring on the traditional syrup with a spoon or scoop. You can even make brown butter and add the honey if you want a nuttier flavor that's reminiscent of caramel.

In addition to the flavor and ease of using honey butter on French toast, it will also provide more of a crunch since your breakfast won't be soaking up the syrup. So, there are many reasons why you should give it a shot at your next breakfast.