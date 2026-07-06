Change Up Your Classic French Toast With This Mouthwatering (And Easy) Butter Swap
French toast is quite delicious in its true form with crunchy edges, the essence of cinnamon, and plenty of maple syrup in every bite. It's also true that French toast can be even more delicious with various other toppings that upgrade the sweet breakfast treat. Out of the ways you can really amp up French toast, we think swapping the bottled maple syrup for honey butter might be one of the best ways to do it.
Think about it: Honey butter equally showcases the sweetness of honey and richness of butter. Depending on the type of honey (and how much of it you use), its sweetness can be mild or more extreme compared to maple syrup. When you whisk the honey and butter together, the ingredients transform into a whipped-like topping that's nearly as easy as pouring on the traditional syrup with a spoon or scoop. You can even make brown butter and add the honey if you want a nuttier flavor that's reminiscent of caramel.
In addition to the flavor and ease of using honey butter on French toast, it will also provide more of a crunch since your breakfast won't be soaking up the syrup. So, there are many reasons why you should give it a shot at your next breakfast.
Other ways to upgrade and serve French toast with (or without) honey butter
We've shared how you can easily add honey butter to your French toast as a topping in place of syrup — but it's not the only way to use the secret ingredient. Infuse the French toast with the flavors even further and soak the bread in it instead of the traditional milk and egg combo you likely grew up on. For this technique, make either burnt or brown butter, add honey after it's cooked and strained, then soak the bread in the mixture for at least 15 minutes before you cook it. You can also combine butter with ingredients like honey, brown sugar, and cinnamon, spread it on top, then cook it in a pan.
You can apply any of these tips to our milk bread French toast if you don't already have a go-to recipe. But why stop there? If you don't like the idea of honey, make whipped brown butter to replace the syrup instead. For a fruitier option, make a compote with blueberries, cherries, or whatever fruit needs to be used up in your kitchen. Other simple swaps to switch up your French toast-game include Nutella, peanut butter, chocolate sauce, caramel, agave, or even ice cream for a decadent breakfast.