The American Dining Staples You Won't Find At Restaurants In Europe

One of the best parts about traveling the world is getting to experience the food and dining culture in other countries. While nearly every kind of European cuisine can be found in America, you might notice that they do things a little differently in the actual countries these foods come from. If you're a fan of the complimentary bread, chips and salsa, and other appetizers that are commonly served before the main meal at restaurants in the United States, don't get your hopes up on your next Euro summer vacation.

That's right, there's no free breadsticks in Italy or French bread on the house in Paris. But by no means does that mean you get no bread at all. Instead, you're more likely to be delivered some sort of bread or light snack at the start of your meal and then see a charge for it on your bill later on. This is a dining-out detail that is baked into the culture — pun very much intended, thank you — but there are a few reasons why things are done this way in Europe. One, bread is an excellent accoutrement for a lot of European food. It's great for sopping up sauces, oil and vinegar, and other tasty drippings, so it's seen as a no-brainer to include alongside your meal. Two, the cost for the bread is typically bunched in with a general cover charge that includes other restaurant necessities like the cutlery and napkins. The details of this fee vary by country and even restaurant to restaurant, but the premise remains consistent.