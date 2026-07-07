The American Dining Staples You Won't Find At Restaurants In Europe
One of the best parts about traveling the world is getting to experience the food and dining culture in other countries. While nearly every kind of European cuisine can be found in America, you might notice that they do things a little differently in the actual countries these foods come from. If you're a fan of the complimentary bread, chips and salsa, and other appetizers that are commonly served before the main meal at restaurants in the United States, don't get your hopes up on your next Euro summer vacation.
That's right, there's no free breadsticks in Italy or French bread on the house in Paris. But by no means does that mean you get no bread at all. Instead, you're more likely to be delivered some sort of bread or light snack at the start of your meal and then see a charge for it on your bill later on. This is a dining-out detail that is baked into the culture — pun very much intended, thank you — but there are a few reasons why things are done this way in Europe. One, bread is an excellent accoutrement for a lot of European food. It's great for sopping up sauces, oil and vinegar, and other tasty drippings, so it's seen as a no-brainer to include alongside your meal. Two, the cost for the bread is typically bunched in with a general cover charge that includes other restaurant necessities like the cutlery and napkins. The details of this fee vary by country and even restaurant to restaurant, but the premise remains consistent.
Some exceptions and other things to know when dining in Europe
Most European countries have the same practices regarding table bread with some slight variations. If you're not interested in the bread, you can technically reject it as some users on Reddit shared. However, as that cover charge accounts for more than just the bread, you probably will still pay the fee which really shouldn't exceed more than a few dollars per person. You might as well try the bread — when in Rome, as they say — or you can just leave it untouched on the table if you really don't want it.
The bread isn't the only thing that's different when dining out in Europe. There are some other rules of etiquette at European restaurants that mindful travelers might like to know like the rules of tipping when dining in Italy or the fact that you'll likely need to specifically request and then pay for water. Ultimately, the cultural differences in European restaurants is a part of the charm of traveling and trying new things. Lean into the experience, avoid obvious tourist traps, and be friendly to those around you to get the most out of your travels. And, of course, try the bread.