The Possible Reasons Restaurants Serve Bread Before The Main Meal

What's the deal with the free bread at restaurants? (Go back and reread that in your best Jerry Seinfeld voice.) The seemingly arbitrary tradition has taken on such a life of its own that different establishments have developed unique spins on the concept, like the crispy seed-covered triangles from Brio or the sweet brown bread from The Cheesecake Factory.

It might just be a way to keep modern foodies from getting "hangry" as they wait for their entrees, thereby increasing overall satisfaction with the dining experience. Folks are less likely to get restless during a busy weekend dinner slot if they're chowing down on some free bread. Maybe it's an exercise in social etiquette. You've eaten a roll only to find that nothing on the menu particularly piques your interest — but your feeling of perceived obligation chains you to the table and stops you from going to another restaurant. Or, maybe you roll up to dinner starving. You want to order a glass of wine, but you're simply too hungry to start drinking on an empty stomach. Don't worry, beckons the free bread basket.

Bread can also function as an accouterment to the meal rather than something to be gorged on beforehand. If you're ordering a saucy pasta or enjoying a soup course, that roll or breadstick can be a crucial vehicle. But, when the bread arrives before the meal, there's a clever reason why.