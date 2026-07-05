Next Time You Make Potato Salad, Add This Spicy Condiment For 10X The Flavor

Potato salad is a staple side dish for summertime barbecues, cookouts, picnics, and much more. The classic dish comes in so many different styles that it opens up plenty of possibilities for culinary creativity. The next time you're making your favorite recipe, consider adding Sriracha into the mix. It's one of the absolute best ingredients to elevate potato salad, giving it so much more flavor.

Sriracha is the perfect way to spruce up your potato salad with a punch of spicy goodness. Two to three tablespoons is all you need to bring an average batch to new heights of great taste. It's easy to include the hot condiment by mixing it into mayonnaise, mustard, or other dressings and it can accent everything from a classic Southern potato salad recipe to more out-of-the-box varieties.

For a dynamic duo of refreshment and heat, combine Sriracha and ranch dressing and use this to toss your potato salad. In addition to the number of store-bought Sriracha options, you can also make your own homemade Sriracha recipe for full flavor control. A Sriracha-sauced potato salad makes a delicious side dish to complement any of your favorite entrees.