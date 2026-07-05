Next Time You Make Potato Salad, Add This Spicy Condiment For 10X The Flavor
Potato salad is a staple side dish for summertime barbecues, cookouts, picnics, and much more. The classic dish comes in so many different styles that it opens up plenty of possibilities for culinary creativity. The next time you're making your favorite recipe, consider adding Sriracha into the mix. It's one of the absolute best ingredients to elevate potato salad, giving it so much more flavor.
Sriracha is the perfect way to spruce up your potato salad with a punch of spicy goodness. Two to three tablespoons is all you need to bring an average batch to new heights of great taste. It's easy to include the hot condiment by mixing it into mayonnaise, mustard, or other dressings and it can accent everything from a classic Southern potato salad recipe to more out-of-the-box varieties.
For a dynamic duo of refreshment and heat, combine Sriracha and ranch dressing and use this to toss your potato salad. In addition to the number of store-bought Sriracha options, you can also make your own homemade Sriracha recipe for full flavor control. A Sriracha-sauced potato salad makes a delicious side dish to complement any of your favorite entrees.
Tips for serving a Sriracha-spiced potato salad
No matter what type of potato salad you're working with, spicing it up with Sriracha is an excellent step. You can even consider a handful of creative alternatives for Sriracha that will still bring the boldness and unique flavor to your side dish. Serve this salad with a wide range of different meals to make the most of the hot sauce-infused potato dish.
If you're cooking up a batch of grilled hot dogs, skip the potato chips and French fries in favor of a Sriracha-spiced potato salad. It will also go well with your favorite hamburger or cheeseburger, whether they're made with beef, turkey, or plant-based proteins. Add even more heat by cooking up some spicy jalapeño sausage links to go with your Sriracha potato salad.
In addition to classic barbecue fare, you can also make this spicy potato salad as a fully vegan or vegetarian recipe, depending on the style of mayonnaise and other ingredients you choose to use alongside the Sriracha sauce. Serve it with plant-based brats, skewers of grilled vegetable kabobs, and more. This side dish will truly shine in just about any format.